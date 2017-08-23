A d v e r t i s e m e n t

$1.5m stolen stolen from Arima Corp

Marlene Augustine Wednesday, August 23 2017

THREE cheques amounting to close to $1.5 million were stolen from the Arima Borough Corporation last Friday afternoon and cashed, according to Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein.

Hosein disclosed the information yesterday during the signing of permanent establishments for daily rated workers at the ministry’s head office at Kent House, Long Circular Road, Maraval.



A total of 645 daily rated workers from nine regional corporations, including the Point Fortin and Chaguanas borough corporations, have been promoted to fill vacancies in the ministry.



While the ministry is still gathering information, Hosein said one person is in police custody and the matter is being investigated by the Fraud Squad.



“CEOs, you all have to be more careful,” he said. “It is not only about being in charge but you have to be responsible.” Hosein called on CEO’s of the corporations to be very vigilant and to do the job honestly and sincerely because it is a serious matter.



“CEOs have a duty to advise the council and to do so properly. No one is in charge of any corporation.



You are responsible. You have a responsibility.



It does not belong to you. You must have consultation with everybody. I want you all to take charge of the corporation and advise councils properly.” He continued, “I have been getting a lot of negative reports.



People come to work late, which is a fact. They come to work nine o’clock and leave two o’clock–and that should not be tolerated at all.



When the daily paid workers see the supervisors doing this, what do you expect? They will do the same thing. It should not happen.” Hosein said he has evidence of other misbehaviour.



“The use of government vehicles in all councils–please do the right thing. The vehicles do not belong to you, just as the corporations do not belong to you. Don’t take it home and keep it overnight. Put the logo on the vehicles. I have evidence where people go home with vehicles Sunday to Sunday, overtime going up to hundreds of thousands of dollars and should not be so.” He continued, “No one is bigger than no body in this job. It is happening in most of the corporations.” President of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW), James Lambert called on the government to do more for the regional corporations, and said the signing should have taken place months ago.







