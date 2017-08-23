|Home » News »
Wednesday, August 23 2017
|
ONE DAY after PM Keith Rowley held a meeting with Tobago stakeholders over the ferry woes afflicting the sea bridge, passengers travelling from Tobago to Trinidad on the 6.30am sailing yesterday were asked to disembark the vessel after it experienced mechanical problems minutes before sailing.
Newsday Tobago understands the vessel experienced electrical problems however,it evetually departed at 5.15 pm . The 4pm sailing from Port of Spain to Tobago, was also delayed. Ferry passengers whose travel plans were disrupted by the the malfunctioning ferry moved to the ANR Robinson International airport in Cown Point to try to get on a flight to Trinidad, causing mass chaos at the airport at about 6 pm last night. Meanwhile, public relations officer of the TT Inter-island Transportation Co, Vilma Lewis-Cockburn told Newsday Tobago on Tuesday that it is certain the T&T Express will operate and service the sea bridge, despite its mechanical problems and its overdue maintenance works until another alternative is available.
