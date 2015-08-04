A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Half-hour transactions at Caroni Licensing

SEAN DOUGLAS Wednesday, August 23 2017

PERFORMING some transactions within half an hour, the newly-established Licensing Office at Frederick Settlement, Caroni is a model of best practice that must now be rolled out to the more established branches elsewhere, said Transport Commissioner Wayne Richards.

He spoke with Newsday at the launch of the Heavy-T Inspection Bay at the Caroni office yesterday.



“The Transport Division has been moving apace this year to upgrade services, to do business processing, re-engineering, to get a lot of the things out faster. Most of them have been tested here at Caroni and it’s working well,” Richards said.



“The average processing time for a normal service here at Caroni is basically about half-hour. So you could come in here and get your driver’s permit and certified copies of these things. You could do most services, including inspection, here now.



“You could apply for your licence.



When you came in you’d probably have seen some people across there doing their driving test.



We have started a new electronic registration extract, so we no longer give you the extract in handwriting. Your certified copy and your information is on the computer.



Once your vehicle is ready, you could apply for a certified copy in any part of the country and get it readily.



“The time for maxi-taxi and school bus services has been reduced from four months to one week. You get a phone call telling you that your process is ready and that you could come in and finish your business, and do your transfers for your vehicle here.” He quipped, “People come in here and might chide us because they don’t even have time to fraternise with other members of the public. They just get called in and they move out.



“I’m asking people to come and test the Caroni experience. They say our customer service is one of the best in the country.”



