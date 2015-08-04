Newsday Logo
Sinanan, Hinds, Young to appear before JSC Thursday, August 24 2017
Sinanan, Hinds, Young to appear before JSC

NALINEE SEELAL Thursday, August 24 2017

Government ministers Rohan Sinanan, Fitzgerald Hinds and Stuart Young are to be summoned before the Joint Select Committee of Parliament (JSC) which will meet on September 4 to carry out their inquiry into the procurement of the Cabo Star and Ocean Flower 2.

Sources yesterday revealed that the secretary of the JSC would be sending out requests to the three ministers to appear before the committee.

The JSC will also be summoning former chairmen of the board of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Sahadeo and Nyree Alfonso, and former member Ferdie Ferreira.

Former transport minister Stephen Cadiz will be requested to attend.

Sources said that Michael Annisette, president general of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Union will also be invited to share information with the JSC.

The JSC, chaired by Independent Senator Stephen Crease, will also travel to Tobago to hold a similar inquiry.

At that meeting, former head of the Public Service Reginald Dumas will be given an opportunity to have his say on the ferry fiasco.

Sources also said that Andrew Purdey, vice chairman of Bridgeman’s Services Group, would be given a special invitation to tell his side of the story at the JSC inquiry when it is convenient to him.

Purdey has indicated publicly that he is willing to tell all to clear his company’s name.

When contacted, Sinanan, the Works and Transport minister, said he was willing to appear before the JSC if requested but would have to be guided on if he could attend and what he could divulge.

He said he would also be guided on if his appearance before the JSC could be a conflict of interest.

At the end of the JSC meetings, he said, the recommendations of the committee would have to be sent to him for action within a 60- day period.



