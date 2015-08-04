Newsday Logo
Police warn parents: Beware of predators Thursday, August 24 2017
Police warn parents: Beware of predators

Thursday, August 24 2017

ACTING Superintendent Beverly Rodriguez of the Child Protection Unit is urging parents to beware of predators seeking to engage their children. At yesterday’s weekly press briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, Rodriguez said teachers also need to be alert when school reopens.

“A large number of children will be on their own for the first time,” Rodriguez said.

“These children are vulnerable and can be easily influenced.

Predators use this period to target our children.” She encouraged parents to know their children’s friends and to check their school bags regularly to ensure there are no prohibited items there. She emphasised role of parents and guardians teaching their children safety practices and said children should be taught to distance themselves from strangers who attempt to make contact with them. If such an incident occurs, they should report the matter immediately to an authority figure such as a parent or teacher.

Rodriguez said children should be discouraged from entering vehicles, even if familiar, without their parents’ permission and urged that when travelling, the make, colour, number plate and driver’s description be noted before entry.

Internet security was also a key topic at the briefing. Rodriguez expressed the need for parental supervision of children’s internet activity and the need for time limits on their children’s internet use. “Computers, cellular phones, tablets and such, should always be placed in a common area of the house. They should never be placed in a child’s bedroom.

The placement in a living room or dining room will allow you to monitor them and their activity occasionally.” Rodriguez said children should be educated on the dangers of the internet and the predators that use it to gain access to their victims and thus should be discouraged from revealing personal information online. She said predators often pose as minors with the intent of befriending children.



