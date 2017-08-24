A d v e r t i s e m e n t

PATT: Lewis not suspended

Thursday, August 24 2017

The acting general manager/ chief executive officer of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago Charmaine Lewis has not been suspended pending the current inquiry into the hiring of the Cabo Star and the termination of the contract for the Ocean Flower 2.

A release from the PATT said it noted recent media reports that she had been suspended.



“The Port Authority wishes to place on record that Ms Lewis has not been suspended and continues to hold her position as General Manager/Chief Executive Officer at the Port Authority.” The PATT said it viewed the statements as irresponsible and reckless as no verification of Lewis’ status as an employee was sought from the PATT.



The PATT called on members of the media to apologise to Lewis and to formally retract the untrue statements.







