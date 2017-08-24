|Home » News »
Thursday, August 24 2017
|
The acting general manager/ chief executive officer of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago Charmaine Lewis has not been suspended pending the current inquiry into the hiring of the Cabo Star and the termination of the contract for the Ocean Flower 2.
A release from the PATT said it noted recent media reports that she had been suspended.
