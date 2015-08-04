A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Brigeman’s VP ready for JSC

MIRANDA LA ROSE Friday, August 25 2017

Vice President of Bridgeman’s Services Group Andrew Purdey is willing to appear before the parliamentary Joint Select Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure’s inquire into the Trinidad and Tobago inter-island ferry service with specific focus on the procurement of the ferries.

The JSC will hold two meetings on the ferry fiasco next week. One will be held on Monday in Trinidad and the other on Wednesday in Tobago.



Among those expected to appear before the JSC are a number of Government ministers and suspended PATT employee Leon Grant.



If he was invited to attend, Purdey told Newsday yesterday, “We will certainly attend. I am looking forward to meeting with Government and finding a positive path forward.” Purdey said “there was no crookedness” on Bridgeman’s part in the charter party agreements for the cargo vessel Cabo Star and passenger vessel Ocean Flower 2. “The contracts were above board,” he added.



The contract for the passenger vessel was eventually cancelled.



Apart from those quick comments, Purdey would not answer more questions. He said he would be issuing a press release before noon. Contacted after noon, he said the release was sent to another newspaper which will be distributing it to the rest of the media.



The JSC’s hearing on Monday in Trinidad will start at 1 pm under the chairmanship of Independent Senator Stephen Crease in the J Hamilton Maurice Room at the Office of the Parliament, Tower D.



On Wednesday the JSC will hold two hearings, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon, at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough, Tobago.







