Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Brigeman’s VP ready for JSC Friday, August 25 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Brigeman’s VP ready for JSC

MIRANDA LA ROSE Friday, August 25 2017

Vice President of Bridgeman’s Services Group Andrew Purdey is willing to appear before the parliamentary Joint Select Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure’s inquire into the Trinidad and Tobago inter-island ferry service with specific focus on the procurement of the ferries.

The JSC will hold two meetings on the ferry fiasco next week. One will be held on Monday in Trinidad and the other on Wednesday in Tobago.

Among those expected to appear before the JSC are a number of Government ministers and suspended PATT employee Leon Grant.

If he was invited to attend, Purdey told Newsday yesterday, “We will certainly attend. I am looking forward to meeting with Government and finding a positive path forward.” Purdey said “there was no crookedness” on Bridgeman’s part in the charter party agreements for the cargo vessel Cabo Star and passenger vessel Ocean Flower 2. “The contracts were above board,” he added.

The contract for the passenger vessel was eventually cancelled.

Apart from those quick comments, Purdey would not answer more questions. He said he would be issuing a press release before noon. Contacted after noon, he said the release was sent to another newspaper which will be distributing it to the rest of the media.

The JSC’s hearing on Monday in Trinidad will start at 1 pm under the chairmanship of Independent Senator Stephen Crease in the J Hamilton Maurice Room at the Office of the Parliament, Tower D.

On Wednesday the JSC will hold two hearings, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon, at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough, Tobago.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • 3 BURNT TO DEATH
 • Central FC players borrowing money to attend training
 • Brigeman’s VP ready for JSC
 • Murder accused sympathises with magistrate
 • Bringing the FUN to Chaguanas
 • Businessman in court on $1.4M fraud charge

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.051 sek.