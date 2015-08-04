|Home » News »
Friday, August 25 2017
Vice President of Bridgeman’s Services Group Andrew Purdey is willing to appear before the parliamentary Joint Select Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure’s inquire into the Trinidad and Tobago inter-island ferry service with specific focus on the procurement of the ferries.
The JSC will hold two meetings on the ferry fiasco next week. One will be held on Monday in Trinidad and the other on Wednesday in Tobago.
