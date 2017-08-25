|Home » News »
|Friday, August 25 2017
STATE OWNED Caribbean New Media Group (CNMG) is to be wound up. Public Administration and Communications Minister Maxie Cuffie said Cabinet took this decision at its weekly meeting at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s yesterday. Cuffie said this would pave the way for the return of Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT).
The minister said the new TTT will focus on local programming and Government information.
