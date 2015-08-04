Newsday Logo
Le Hunte: No blight in ministry Friday, August 25 2017
Le Hunte: No blight in ministry

SEAN DOUGLAS Friday, August 25 2017

NEW Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte yesterday insisted that his ministry is not blighted, minutes after being sworn in by President Anthony Carmona as that ministry’s fifth minister in two years.

In an impromptu media conference after the formalities at President’s House, St Ann’s, reporters noted his four predecessors – Ancil Antoine, Fitzgerald Hinds, Marlene Mc Donald and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley – and asked if this high turnover meant the ministry was blighted? Le Hunte replied, “No. It’s not blighted.

No. I see it as a challenge.

I see it as something that is there that needs to be done.” Le Hunte was once a People’s National Movement (PNM) alderman on the San Fernando City Corporation and said that Rowley offered him the job about two weeks ago.

Saying the ministry affects’s people’s daily lives such as their water supply, he said, “I think it’s a honour that I’ve been given the opportunity to work in this ministry to try to make the lives of those people a bit better.” Le Hunte said he had a successful four years in HFC Bank in Ghana (a Republic Bank subsidiary) and now heeded the call to serve in the TT Cabinet utilising his business sector skills. He said he built a fantastic team at the bank over the past four years and they were now able to carry on.

He said, “I’m leaving the bank at a very pivotal point where we’ve moved from losses to the highest level of profitability.” Newsday asked Le Hunte what motivated him to join a Cabinet with challenges in crime, economy and aspects of governance? “Service. One word.

Service,” Le Hunte replied. “I strongly believe that if good people do not get into politics then a void is created. You must be authentic as a leader in whatever you do, and so when asked to serve I could not stand by and see all the challenges that we are facing – and you know them probably better than me – and then say ‘well because of the challenges I cannot.’” Earlier, Le Hunte read from a formal statement saying, “It is indeed an honour to be part of Prime Minister Dr Rowley’s Cabinet, especially during these times. I know he’s rallying a team together to take us to another level.

“I’m aware that Public Utilities is a very sensitive ministry, with responsibility for water, electricity, things that affect the daily lives of all our citizens.

“I am going to give dedicated hard work, passionate work, as I’ve done in the private sector, to try to make the ministry as effective and efficient as possible.

Especially during these times, where efficiency is going to be very important when we have a lot less to go around.” When asked about Mc Donald, Le Hunte said he had not spoken to her and that her issues were in the past while he was looking at what was ahead.



