|Home » News »
|Saturday, August 26 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
EVEN as public opinion remained split between support and cynicism over Tobago House of Assembly (THA) minority leader Watson Duke’s swim from Tobago to Trinidad to highlight inter-island transport woes, an expert says the feat is physically impossible, barring an unforeseen and major change in local sea conditions.
At a recent news briefing in Tobago, Duke vowed to swim between the two islands starting Monday at 8 am, he later elaborated that he would undertake this feat in a relay with fellow THA minority member Farley Augustine.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.048 sek.