Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Expert: Duke won’t make it across Saturday, August 26 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Expert: Duke won’t make it across

SEAN DOUGLAS Saturday, August 26 2017

EVEN as public opinion remained split between support and cynicism over Tobago House of Assembly (THA) minority leader Watson Duke’s swim from Tobago to Trinidad to highlight inter-island transport woes, an expert says the feat is physically impossible, barring an unforeseen and major change in local sea conditions.

At a recent news briefing in Tobago, Duke vowed to swim between the two islands starting Monday at 8 am, he later elaborated that he would undertake this feat in a relay with fellow THA minority member Farley Augustine.

Duke has begun to hype up the event by posting on a picture of himself clad in a wetsuit to his Facebook page along with a video of him and Farley in a practice swim with the musical backing of a Mavado-styled singer extolling his ambitions.

However, open-water swim veteran Gordon Borde, in a CNMG News interview with Kent Fuentes, cautioned Duke over the reality of sea conditions, based on his own unsuccessful attempt at a similar feat in 2013 from Crown Point to Toco.

“It would take us 12 hours to reach Toco Point, we had estimated,” Borde said. “We had to go across the shallows and experience the currents and so on.

“But the currents were so strong that they were pulling us down, like we were going to Venezuela. So after a period of 14 hours, and we did 25 miles, we abandoned the swim.” He said Duke’s swim from Scarborough would be even tougher.

“Let’s say he does get to a certain distance off of Tobago, he’s going to encounter the easterly currents,” Borde added. “So he’s going to go through the same thing we went through.

Borde said that only in the unlikely event of perfect conditions on a particular day, then an experienced open-water swimmer would have a chance to complete the course. In Duke’s case, Borde said, “If he wants to make it across, perhaps go across in a boat.”

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • HOUSES FOR HUNDREDS
 • Police say Sangre Grande teens were not kidnapped
 • Getting to Tobago
 • Mouttet is ‘a professional’
 • Baptist youth dinner
 • 3 guns found, 3 suspects held

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.048 sek.