Marabella South celebrates top students

Saturday, August 26 2017

Marabella South Secondary School in Gopaul Lands, Marabella, is celebrating the success of six of its students who performed well in the recent CXC examinations.

While, to some, the results may not be unusual, the school has been labelled a “problem school” over the years because of the behaviour of some students.



Many of the students at the school come from depressed areas in and around Marabella.



School principal Sheldon Jodha was clearly elated at his students’ success, “The hard work of students and teachers combined, ensured the academic success of six of our students at the CSE C exams this year,” he said.



Jada Clarke, 17, and Venessa Bobb, 18, each secured seven ones and one Caribbean Vocational qualification (CVQ) in their exams.



Clarke obtained six distinctions while Bobb captured five.



Their outstanding performances were followed by: Kerdesha Barclay, 17, Elizabeth Cooper, 17, Renee Smith, 17, and Samantha Gangapersad, 16, who obtained passes in all their subjects.



These young ladies were part of the third and final group of girls under the Ministry of Education Single Gender Initiative.



Under this initiative, Jodha said, “The pass rates at exams significantly increased and the MOE should reinstate this programme to ensure higher success rates.” The initiative was introduced in 2010 by the ministry to convert 20 co-educational schools to single sex with hopes of increasing academic performances.



Jodha believed Marabella South Secondary’s performance this year was a testament to the fact the project was working along with administrative changes that were implemented.



Jodha said the new school policies ensured that teachers were prepared and attended classes regularly.



There were also incentive programmes for students such as prizes for the top performers at the end of each term for academic success and achievements in other areas. To make the students feel appreciated at school, Jodha said the school distributed tokens on Valentine’s Day, Universal Children’s Day and Christmas.



Clarke, an aspiring actuary as well as the school’s highest achiever stated, “I am proud to say I am a Marabella South student.



My advice to incoming students is to always ask for assistance and it takes long hours, hard work and sacrifices to get the result you desire.” Smith, whose next step is to pursue a certificate in criminology, advised, “It does not matter what school you pass for. It depends on how you work. And through prayer and determination you can achieve all your goals in life.” The six students expressed heartfelt thanks to their teachers Ms Doughty, Mr Ramsagar and Ms Ramlogan. They placed emphasis on the excellent support system that their teachers provided, as well as their parents.







