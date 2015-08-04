|Home » News »
TWO Sangre Grande teenagers who were allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday night while hunting for manicou, were found wandering at Scotts Road, Penal at about 3 am yesterday.
However two men ages 48 and 39, believed to be relatives of the teens, remained in police custody yesterday after it was found the kidnapping report made by the men was false. The men are expected to be charged with wasteful employment of the police.
