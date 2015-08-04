Newsday Logo
Home » News » Police say Sangre Grande teens were not kidnapped Saturday, August 26 2017
Police say Sangre Grande teens were not kidnapped

NALINEE SEELAL Saturday, August 26 2017

TWO Sangre Grande teenagers who were allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday night while hunting for manicou, were found wandering at Scotts Road, Penal at about 3 am yesterday.

However two men ages 48 and 39, believed to be relatives of the teens, remained in police custody yesterday after it was found the kidnapping report made by the men was false. The men are expected to be charged with wasteful employment of the police.

Yesterday the Police Service issued a press release to describe the teens’ kidnapping as false and added that an investigation was being carried out by officers of the Eastern Division.

Police said, “The resources of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit were activated around 5 am on Thursday after a report of three persons being kidnapped and a subsequent report made by relatives at around 10 am on Thursday.” The report indicated Deo Lutchman, his son 16-year-old Darryl Lutchman and his nephew 14-year-old Brandon Sam, all of Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande, were kidnapped by armed men and bundled into a white Tiida vehicle, while hunting at Non Pareil Road, Sangre Grande, at about 8 pm on Wednesday.

Deo Lutchman was subsequently released on Thursday August 24, 2017, and a ransom demand of $350,000 made, for the safe return of the teenagers.

Officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and the Sangre Grande CID under Inspector Ken Lutchman are continuing investigations”.

Yesterday relatives of the two teenagers found wandering in Penal said that the incident was domestic related and an attempt to extort money from relatives of the teens.



