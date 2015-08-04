Newsday Logo
Home » News » DNA samples taken from relatives of woman burnt to death Saturday, August 26 2017
DNA samples taken from relatives of woman burnt to death

STACY MOORE Saturday, August 26 2017

BLOOD samples were yesterday taken from the parents of mother of one Michelle Harrylal whose charred remains were found with that of two other people at a house in Carlsen Field, Chaguanas on Thursday morning.

The samples taken from Aleena Babwah and Surendra Harrylal would confirm via Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing if the charred unrecognisable remains is that of Harrylal.

Harrylal, 26, her common- law husband Michael Applewaithe, 35, and another male were believed to have been tied up and the house set ablaze. At about 8 am, a villager in a car was alerted to the tragedy when she saw Harrylal’s four year old son wandering barefoot along the roadway.

The villager said the boy appeared to be traumatised. The crying child told the woman his mother was burnt in a fire and is in heaven.

The villager, who knew the boy, drove to the family’s home and saw the house burnt to the ground.

The house is located miles off the Carlsen Field Road in a forested area and there are no houses in close proximity to the structure.

Members of the Police and Fire Services were contacted and when they arrived, police said a trail of blood was found near the ruins. Investigators are working on the theory that the occupants were killed and their bodies set on fire in the house. Residents said they had seen smoke earlier that day but many assumed it may have been a bush fire in the area.

Yesterday Harrylal’s step father Errol Babwah told Newsday was still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

“We know it is Michelle. This is really hard and I don’t know if we will ever be able to get over this. My step daughter did not deserve this.” Police are asking members of the public to assist them with any information they may have with respect to the unidentified person believed to be an adult male. Homicide Region Three members are investigating.



Creation time: 0.051 sek.