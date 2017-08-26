|Home » News »
A police constable assigned to the Northern Division was struck by a car near the UWI, St Augustine traffic lights shortly after 7 am yesterday.
According to reports, the constable was on duty when he was struck. He suffered some injuries after being thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was treated and warded.
