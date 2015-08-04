Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » 100,000 undocumented migrants in TT Sunday, August 27 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


100,000 undocumented migrants in TT

DENISHA SIMEON Sunday, August 27 2017

ARE there 100,000 undocumented migrants living in Trinidad and Tobago? According to Global Detention Project, an international group based in Switzerland, this country is a hub for that alarming number of illegal immigrants.

The report also said that at the rate at which foreigners were migrating to T&T, the country’s national security could be seriously compromised.

The report is online and is titled “Trinidad and Tobago Immigration Detention Profile” and was released into the public domain in March this year. The Global Detention Project is a an independent organisation in Geneva that tracks immigration in countries across the developed world.

The report stated that sources in the TT Government revealed that the country had 100,000 undocumented migrants. The report, however, contrasted with a report by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs that lists this country has having 49,000 illegal immigrants up until 2015.

The report said that Trinidad and Tobago was a stomping ground for illegal immigrants because, it being one of the wealthiest countries in the Caribbean, its people enjoyed an above-average per capita income for the region.

“Its status has made this country an important transit and destination country as well as a major tourist destination,” the report said.

According to the report, Guyanese and Jamaicans formed the two major groups of migrants living illegally here. It added that Venezuelans and persons from Ghana were also seeking refuge in TT in droves due to the economic situation in their respective countries.

The Global Detention Project report also noted that TT’s treatment of detainees from Africa had been criticised due to the length of time they remained in custody. In many cases, immigrants remained in detention up to three years.

The report made no mention of the influx of Chinese into the country, though, unofficial reports from the Ministry of National Security up to April 2016, stated that 18,000 people had migrated from China to work and live here National Security Minister Edmund Dillon did not respond to telephone calls and text messages when contacted on the report yesterday.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Lawrence announces 25-man squad to face Honduras and Panama
 • Rowley’s good day
 • Duke hosts pre-swim press briefing today
 • Joevin Jones looking forward to Honduras challenge
 • TTT’s second coming
 • What’s with those prices?

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.049 sek.