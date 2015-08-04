Newsday Logo
Man killed, woman's body wrapped in a rug Monday, August 28 2017
Man killed, woman’s body wrapped in a rug

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Monday, August 28 2017

SEVEN years ago he escaped death when gunmen shot and wounded him.

Yesterday, it was the end for Cedros resident Errol Sookbir, 42, who was shot and killed inside his car as he drove out of the Perseverance Coconut Estate. A report stated that at about 6.30 am, Sookbir told relatives that he was going to run some errands and drove off in his AD station wagon. Seconds later, gunshots rang out. Relatives who live nearby rushed out of their homes and discovered Sookbir slumped in the driver’s seat of the car with gunshot wounds. Two men were seen running off and according to a police report, they escaped in the bushes.

Cedros police as well as investigators from the Homicide Bureau Region III, visited the scene and combed the area for the killers. Up to last evening detectives were piecing together information to come up with a motive for the killing.

According to the police report, back in December 2010 gunman shot at the vehicle Sookbir was driving along the same Peserverance Road in the coconut estate, shattering the vehicle’s back glass. Police said that the vehicle veered off the road. Sookbir was able to contact the Cedros Police Station by telephone about the shooting. Commenting on the killing yesterday, councillor for the area Shankar Teelucksingh, said that Sookbir was community activist who continuously lobbied for the various projects geared at benefitting residents in the rural Perseverance area. “He would lobby for things for the betterment of Cedros, from roads to employment and even for ambulances. Errol was known to all down here. I am not sure about what transpired exactly but he was not known to be involved in any illegal activities,” Teelucksingh said.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, residents of Penn Street, Cunipia, discovered the decomposing body in a drain believed to be that of a woman. The body was wrapped in a brown carpet.

Police said that at about midday, residents saw the rug floating in the drain located opposite Home Land Gardens. Curious residents examined the rug and saw what appeared to be an arm protruding from the rug which was partly submerged in water. Resident contacted Central Division police as well as investigators from Homicide Bureau Region III. Police yesterday appealed to members of the public to assist them in identifying the victim.



