A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Nation’s steel pan industry facing steel drum crisis

By Tyrell Gittens Monday, August 28 2017

Speaking at Saturday’s launch of the National Steel Pan Manufacturing Journeyman Programme in Macoya, Secretary of the Steel Pan Tuners’ Guild of Trinidad and Tobago, Anthony Duncan revealed that the Steel Pan Manufacturing Industry is currently experiencing a shortage of steel drums to produce the national instrument.

Expressing his concerns to Pan Trinbago president Richard Forteau and MIC Chairman Professor Clement Imbert, who were both present at the event, Duncan questioned what their take were on, what he deemed a “crisis”.



Responding to Duncan’s concerns, Imbert said he was aware of the issue and assured that a shipment of steel drums was recently sourced and is en route to Trinidad and Tobago. Forteau, pointing out that it is not possible to have steel pans without steel drums, said that Pan Trinbago is also doing all it can to have the issue resolved and increase the number of drums available to pan makers.



