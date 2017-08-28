|Home » News »
Speaking at Saturday’s launch of the National Steel Pan Manufacturing Journeyman Programme in Macoya, Secretary of the Steel Pan Tuners’ Guild of Trinidad and Tobago, Anthony Duncan revealed that the Steel Pan Manufacturing Industry is currently experiencing a shortage of steel drums to produce the national instrument.
Expressing his concerns to Pan Trinbago president Richard Forteau and MIC Chairman Professor Clement Imbert, who were both present at the event, Duncan questioned what their take were on, what he deemed a “crisis”.
