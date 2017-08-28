Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Nation’s steel pan industry facing steel drum crisis Monday, August 28 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Nation’s steel pan industry facing steel drum crisis

By Tyrell Gittens Monday, August 28 2017

Speaking at Saturday’s launch of the National Steel Pan Manufacturing Journeyman Programme in Macoya, Secretary of the Steel Pan Tuners’ Guild of Trinidad and Tobago, Anthony Duncan revealed that the Steel Pan Manufacturing Industry is currently experiencing a shortage of steel drums to produce the national instrument.

Expressing his concerns to Pan Trinbago president Richard Forteau and MIC Chairman Professor Clement Imbert, who were both present at the event, Duncan questioned what their take were on, what he deemed a “crisis”.

Responding to Duncan’s concerns, Imbert said he was aware of the issue and assured that a shipment of steel drums was recently sourced and is en route to Trinidad and Tobago. Forteau, pointing out that it is not possible to have steel pans without steel drums, said that Pan Trinbago is also doing all it can to have the issue resolved and increase the number of drums available to pan makers.

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Rage in Beetham
 • Hunt them down
 • Freed murder accused missing
 • Man killed, woman’s body wrapped in a rug
 • Trini in Houston ‘a little worried’
 • Standby passengers fume

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.050 sek.