Home » News » Nazimool Khan sings no more Monday, August 28 2017
Nazimool Khan sings no more

Seeta Persad Monday, August 28 2017

THE East Indian entertainment industry lost one of its popular singers in Nazimool Khan,who died yesterday.

Khan’s death was disclosed by his son Kevin, on social media in which he stated, “With a heavy heart I want to say that this morning my father passed away.

Rest in eternal peace daddy.” Khan paired off with his sister, Ruby Khan-Gupta and became a popular singing duo which became known as ‘The Dream Team of Nazimool and Ruby.’ They sang romantic Bollywood songs and produced several DVDs of gazals and bhajans.

Khan-Gupta was very emotional yesterday when she spoke to Newsday about her elder brother whom she said, ‘roped’ her into singing during their childhood days. Khan-Gupta is currently on a singing tour in the United States will end her performances there to return home later today. “I am still trying to come to terms with the passing of my brother,” she said.

Nazimool, she said, had been ailing from a stroke, but she had been praying that he will one day walk again and share the stage with her. She said that her brother had dialysis on Friday and got a seizure shortly after. He was admitted to the San Fernando General hospital where he died at about 5 am. Nazimool is from Chaguanas. Radio and television personality Rafi Mohammed, said yesterday that the brother and sister team ruled the East Indian local singing stage in the 80s and 90s, performing songs that were extremely popular from Bolywood Hindi films. The evergreen immortal hits songs as ‘Chaudavi Ka Chand’, ‘Baharo Pool’, ‘Oh Mere Mehabooba’ and ‘Chahoonga Mai Tujhe’, were popularised by ‘Nazimool and Ruby-Gupta’.



