|Home » News »
|Tuesday, August 29 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
THE Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute is supporting the call by many for disclosure of all the facts surrounding the procurement of the Cabo Star and Ocean Flower II ships to service to Tobago seabridge.
It calls for the Public Procurement Act to be operationalised.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.053 sek.