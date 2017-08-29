Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » TTTI: Disclose all facts on acquisition of vessels Tuesday, August 29 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


TTTI: Disclose all facts on acquisition of vessels

Tuesday, August 29 2017

THE Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute is supporting the call by many for disclosure of all the facts surrounding the procurement of the Cabo Star and Ocean Flower II ships to service to Tobago seabridge.

It calls for the Public Procurement Act to be operationalised.

If there is evidence of wrongdoing to support the statements by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, the TTTI said, “Those involved must be held to account in accordance with the law.” TTTI said it was very much concerned about the inter-island ferry service matter and especially so, given Rowley’s recent reported statements on the issue.

Based on earlier reports, the TTTI said, it appeared that a process had been followed and the outcome “and perhaps quality of same, was the issue.” Rowley’s statements, as reported, the TTTI said, “have, however, opened up questions about the process and perhaps those involved.

The multiple investigations now underway will hopefully provide the answers to the issues that have arisen.” Noting “the issues, concerns, controversies regarding the procurement of the vessels that have arisen in the absence of functional modern procurement legislation,” the TTTI said, “the Public Procurement Act must be operationalised with urgency so as to rebuild public confidence in state expenditure and place accountability on those responsible for public funds.”

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Sedley Joseph wants TT attack Honduras
 • DUKE TOWED TO TOCO
 • Poor catching hurting Windies’ chances
 • Body found in Cunupia river identified
 • Build tunnel or new road to Chag
 • Newtown Playboys hosts Independence Street Festival

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.053 sek.