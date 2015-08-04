|Home » News »
|Tuesday, August 29 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
THE PARK opposite the Santa Rosa RC Church, Arima was illuminated with candles on bamboo sticks last Saturday night as the First People community continued their celebrations in preparation for Santa Rosa Feast Day yesterday.
Chief Ricardo Hernandez said, “On the eve of the feast day, we have the lighting up of the park which has been part of the tradition for many years.” He stated that in previous years,the feast was well attended however, over the years there has been a decline for a number of reasons. “This year, we are making a special effort to enhance it so it will attract more persons to the space.” Immediately following the 6pm mass, the First People community presented a two and a half hour programme which included a dramatic production which was displayed by Iere Theatre Productions and The Santa Rosa First People Community. Hernandez said, “The play Hyarima and The Saints was written by former Arima mayor, the late F.E.M Hosein who was very concerned about the first people in his time.” He added, “Hosein was a champion of the community in many ways.” He further explained the significance of lighting up the park stating, it represented the wake which takes place before a funeral.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.053 sek.