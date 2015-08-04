A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Plans on the cards for ‘Last Train’ move

STACY MOORE Tuesday, August 29 2017

PLANS MAY very well be on the way to relocate the “Last Train to San Fernando” which is currently located on Harris Promenade, San Fernando.

This was yesterday announced by San Fernando Mayor Junior Regrello who said that such a decision to move the TGR Engine No 11 of 1894 also known as “The Last Train to San Fernando would not be solely up to him but instead be left in the hands of stakeholders in the near future.



Some of the suggestions made for the new relocation he said included an area near to the San Fernando Waterfront or the grounds at Irving Park, San Fernando. At the time the mayor was speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the train engine which was handed over some 50 years ago. The ceremony was hosted on the promenade near to the newly refurbished train. In 2016, the train was refurbished under instructions by the then mayor Kasim Hosein.



Regrello said San Fernando has since expanded as evident of different activities occurring throughout the city on a daily basis. “We are over saturated with vehicles and we have more people and more activities now, so we have to revisit how we do things in San Fernando,” the mayor said.



He continued that with such there may be a possible relocation of the train. He said that because of the train’s location, its beauty is hidden behind barriers which should not be. “With the Waterfront development coming which was the main hub for the train, we may actually have to look at the possibility of putting the engine down at the King’s Wharf because it is appropriate as it relates to the area,” he said. But the mayor stressed that no decision would be finalised without the consultation from different stakeholders.







