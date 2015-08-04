A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Parents in last minute rush for school supplies

REYAD HOSEIN NYLO INTERN Wednesday, August 30 2017

THE NEW school year is set to begin in five days and some parents are still rushing to get school supplies for their children.

Book stores along High Street, San Fernando were crowded with parents and children seeking to fill their book lists yesterday with some parents complaining about the high prices of certain textbooks.



Owner of Unique Book Store, which has a few branches across TT, Len Doodnath, who spoke with Newsday yesterday said.



“Maintaining targeted sales has been a challenge this year and the reason would be the uneasiness with respect to stable jobs and increase in unemployment.” Doodnath explained that parents would normally prioritise items on booklists with books as the first and depending on the buying power of the parent they would purchase the more important textbooks with the rest of books, stationery and uniforms subsequently. He also went on to say that books are changed and updated according to the syllabus and that Mathematics and English books are the most sold books. Doodnath was asked about the used textbook initiative that his bookstore implemented decades ago. “It was an idea born out of the economic downturn in the early nineties where an economic option for purchasing new books was provided by Unique Book Stores for parents.



Today it remains an option which parents continue to appreciate,” Doodnath said.



Meanwhile, parents complained about the high prices of books. Nalini Ali, who was shopping at Nigel R Khan book store located on High Street, San Fernando said it’s a very difficult time. “I just got a job and we have to wait for my husband’s salary as well, this is why we bought books so late. I have four kids and spent over $1,200 in books. Imagine a dictionary costs $140.” Mellisa Nemai, a single mother with two children, while shopping at Unique book store also said the high prices were taking a toll on her. “I have spent $800 on books already and I still have to buy more, people who don’t have a job and have kids I am sorry for you all. This is stress and it hurting my pockets.” Another parent, Yashim Mohammed, who was purchasing school supplies at RIK bookstore, spoke of the challenges of finding a particular book. “I am looking all over for one textbook and I can’t find it. These books keep updating, I don’t know if it is a money making scheme.” Other parents lamented that the school textbook system did not provide much assistance to them because most schools recommend books that are not in the school textbook programme.







