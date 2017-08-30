Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Missing Shannon turned 23 yesterday Wednesday, August 30 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Missing Shannon turned 23 yesterday

Cecily Asson Wednesday, August 30 2017

SHANNON Sookram turned 23 yesterday but there were no celebrations at his home in Carolina Village, Couva.

The mood was sombre, said brother Stephen, who along with the family members and friends, has been anxiously praying for his safe return. Sookram remains on the police list of missing people.

Yesterday marked exactly one month since he has been seen or heard from by his loved ones.

Sookram left his family’s home at about 6pm to visit a neighbour just three houses away. However, checks later revealed that he never arrived. Calls to his cell phone have gone unanswered.

Shannon is an electrician at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate. He is of East Indian decent, medium built and dark in complexion. A distraught Stephen said yesterday, “He just vanished like that.

Today (yesterday) is a sad day. He is not here with us.

“Imagine it’s his birthday and usually we would have a little ice cream and cake to celebrate but nothing is happening.” He said he remained in constant contact with police for updates on his missing brother but added there was often anxiety whenever there was news that a body had been found.

Anyone with information on Sookram’s whereabouts is asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • ANAND GRILLED
 • Bad waters
 • Al Rawi distances himself from Ramlogan’s detention
 • Missing Shannon turned 23 yesterday
 • Rowley to reappoint Le Hunte
 • Parents in last minute rush for school supplies

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.051 sek.