A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Missing Shannon turned 23 yesterday

Cecily Asson Wednesday, August 30 2017

SHANNON Sookram turned 23 yesterday but there were no celebrations at his home in Carolina Village, Couva.

The mood was sombre, said brother Stephen, who along with the family members and friends, has been anxiously praying for his safe return. Sookram remains on the police list of missing people.



Yesterday marked exactly one month since he has been seen or heard from by his loved ones.



Sookram left his family’s home at about 6pm to visit a neighbour just three houses away. However, checks later revealed that he never arrived. Calls to his cell phone have gone unanswered.



Shannon is an electrician at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate. He is of East Indian decent, medium built and dark in complexion. A distraught Stephen said yesterday, “He just vanished like that.



Today (yesterday) is a sad day. He is not here with us.



“Imagine it’s his birthday and usually we would have a little ice cream and cake to celebrate but nothing is happening.” He said he remained in constant contact with police for updates on his missing brother but added there was often anxiety whenever there was news that a body had been found.



Anyone with information on Sookram’s whereabouts is asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station.







