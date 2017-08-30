|Home » News »
SHANNON Sookram turned 23 yesterday but there were no celebrations at his home in Carolina Village, Couva.
The mood was sombre, said brother Stephen, who along with the family members and friends, has been anxiously praying for his safe return. Sookram remains on the police list of missing people.
