|Thursday, August 31 2017
MORE than 36 hours after he was taken into police custody from his Palmiste, San Fernando home on Tuesday morning, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan was yesterday charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and misconduct in public office. He was granted bail in the sum of $750,000.
The charges stem from an allegation made by director of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), David West that he (West) was asked to withdraw his witness statement in a defamation lawsuit Ramlogan had filed against then opposition leader Dr Keith Rowley for comments made about Section 34 and extradition proceedings involving businessmen Ishwar Galbaransingh and Steve Ferguson. West is alleging that Ramlogan, in a telephone interview on October 31, 2014, promised him he would be appointed PCA director if he withdrew from the lawsuit.
