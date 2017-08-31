A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Anand on $750,000 bail

by Shane Superville Thursday, August 31 2017

MORE than 36 hours after he was taken into police custody from his Palmiste, San Fernando home on Tuesday morning, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan was yesterday charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and misconduct in public office. He was granted bail in the sum of $750,000.

The charges stem from an allegation made by director of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), David West that he (West) was asked to withdraw his witness statement in a defamation lawsuit Ramlogan had filed against then opposition leader Dr Keith Rowley for comments made about Section 34 and extradition proceedings involving businessmen Ishwar Galbaransingh and Steve Ferguson. West is alleging that Ramlogan, in a telephone interview on October 31, 2014, promised him he would be appointed PCA director if he withdrew from the lawsuit.



Yesterday, Ramlogan’s attorneys Pamela Elder SC and Gerald Ramdeen exited the Port of Spain CID office on St Vincent Street at about 6.30 pm.



Speaking to reporters, Elder said the charges laid against Ramlogan were very serious and she was prepared to meet West in court.



“My client, as you all know, has been the former attorney general who has served this country with distinction and is of unblemished character.” Moments later, Ramlogan was seen in the back seat of a car being driven out of the CID compound.



On Tuesday, Ramlogan was questioned for several hours. He was allowed to speak with relatives for a brief period that night. Sources say he was unable to sleep.



Yesterday, he was served breakfast consisting of bake and saltfish and juice. He was also allowed to take medication and have a shower.



At about 7 am, Ramlogan was met by Ramdeen during which time he was able to speak on the phone with his wife Nalini and two children.



Ramlogan’s wife was heard sobbing and was assured by Ramlogan that everything was in God’s hands. Ramdeen was later joined by attorney and UNC senator Wayne Sturge and Elder.



One hour later, justice of the peace Ackbar Khan also arrived at the Port of Spain CID and went to the office where Ramlogan was being kept. Khan authenticated a 40-page statement given by Ramlogan and left.



At about 3pm, Ramdeen served Ramlogan a meal consisting of rice, chicken, salad, a bowl of fruit and coconut water.



Meanwhile, investigators were moving to and from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC who was advising them on the matter.



(With reporting by Nalinee Seelal)



