|Thursday, August 31 2017
THE Law Association yesterday expressed concern about comments made by two practising politicians in relation to former attorney general Anand Ramlogan’s detainment by police .
In a statement, the association said the politicians described the detention as a ploy to distract attention away from the escalating murder rate, the Tobago ferry “fiasco” and the revocation of the appointment of the Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte .
