Thursday, August 31 2017
Law Association concerned about comments made by politicians

Thursday, August 31 2017

THE Law Association yesterday expressed concern about comments made by two practising politicians in relation to former attorney general Anand Ramlogan’s detainment by police .

In a statement, the association said the politicians described the detention as a ploy to distract attention away from the escalating murder rate, the Tobago ferry “fiasco” and the revocation of the appointment of the Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte .

The association said such accusations called into question the independence of the police service and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and undermine public confidence in the administration of justice .

“If it is the experience of those who operate within the corridors of power that the DPP and the police are susceptible to political influence, then the proper and constructive approach is to propose reforms which would insulate law enforcement officers from such interference in the exercise of their powers,” the association said .

The association cautioned members of the public to reserve comment until after a court of law has pronounced .

They also cautioned all concerned against using these events to inflame political passions .

“In that regard, seeking out the opinion of politicians, including the prime minister, on an ongoing criminal investigation can only serve, unhelpfully, to politicise the issue,” the association said .



