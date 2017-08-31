Newsday Logo
News » National Security issues fireworks caution Thursday, August 31 2017
National Security issues fireworks caution

Thursday, August 31 2017

THE National Security Ministry yesterday advised citizens to obey the law and act responsibly if they intend to use fireworks in celebrating today’s Independence Day holiday. In a statement, the ministry reminded citizens that the Police Commissioner is empowered under the Summary Offences Act to regulate the use of fireworks.

This law also permits the Commissioner or a police superintendent to grant or cancel permission given to anyone to discharge fireworks.

The ministry reminded citizens to follow specific safety tips to ensure their use of fireworks do not cause accidents and injury.

These include keeping pets indoors if possible or ensuring their enclosure/kennel is comfortable and securely locked if pets are kept outside; make sure it is legal to use fireworks if your area; never light fireworks indoors or near dry grass; always have a bucket of water and/ or a fire extinguisher nearby, know how to operate the fire extinguisher properly; supervise children around fireworks at all times; stand several feet away from lit fireworks; if a device does not go off, do not stand over it to investigate it, put it out with water and dispose of it and always read the directions and warning labels on fireworks.

The ministry said, if a device is not marked with the contents, direction and a warning label, do not light it.



