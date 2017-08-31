|Home » News »
|Thursday, August 31 2017
THE National Security Ministry yesterday advised citizens to obey the law and act responsibly if they intend to use fireworks in celebrating today’s Independence Day holiday. In a statement, the ministry reminded citizens that the Police Commissioner is empowered under the Summary Offences Act to regulate the use of fireworks.
This law also permits the Commissioner or a police superintendent to grant or cancel permission given to anyone to discharge fireworks.
