|Thursday, August 31 2017
ABOUT an hour after dropping off her school skirt to have it steam pressed in time for school’s re-opening on Monday, 16-yearold Point Fortin student Tinniyah Rauseo could not be found.
All relatives know is that late Monday evening while at her aunt’s home at Techier Village, Point Fortin where she had been spending a week-long vacation, Tinniyah received a phone call (on a borrowed phone) after which she left the house telling them she was taking a walk outside.
