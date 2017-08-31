Newsday Logo
Tinniyah, 16, is missing Thursday, August 31 2017
Tinniyah, 16, is missing

Cecily Asson Thursday, August 31 2017

ABOUT an hour after dropping off her school skirt to have it steam pressed in time for school’s re-opening on Monday, 16-yearold Point Fortin student Tinniyah Rauseo could not be found.

All relatives know is that late Monday evening while at her aunt’s home at Techier Village, Point Fortin where she had been spending a week-long vacation, Tinniyah received a phone call (on a borrowed phone) after which she left the house telling them she was taking a walk outside.

Tinniyah has not been seen or heard from since. Checks with relatives and friends have so far proven futile. Speaking from his home at Lake View, La Fortune, Point Fortin yesterday, her distraught father Errol Rauseo pleaded with the public to help him locate his last child who, he said, will enter form four at Holy Name Convent, Point Fortin.

He described her as five feet, two inches tall and brown in complexion with shoulder length hair.

He said she was last seen wearing a black track pants with green stripes and a pair of slippers.

Anyone with information can contact 555, 999 or 800-TIPS or any police station.



