|Friday, September 1 2017
The feeling of unity and patriotism was unmistakable yesterday, as scores of spectators clad in the national colours of red, white and black made their way to the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain for the 55th Independence Day Parade. Stands were filled to capacity, as chaperones and officers of the defence force struggled to accomodate parents and their children for the event. However in the end everyone was seated a safe and comfortable distance away from the activities.
The proceedings began with a performance of the national anthem, prompting spectators to raise their voices in unison and sang aloud with the lyrics, as the stands echoed with the lyrics. For his arrival, Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley was met with uproarious applause, shortly before 7 pm yesterday morning as he and members of his Cabinet made their way to the stands for the spectacle.
