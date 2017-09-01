|Home » News »
President Anthony Carmona yesterday quoted the lyrics of iconic musical pioneer, Garfield Blackman aka ‘Ras Shorty I’ and urged the nation to ‘watch out’ and ‘be alert’ as Trinidad and Tobago celebrated 55 years of Independence yesterday. Carmona made the remarks during his toast to the nation at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port-of-Spain yesterday.
He said that while there was cause for celebration for this milestone occasion, he emphasised the importance of preserving children and youths to continue TT’s legacy of productivity and self-sustainability.
