Home » News » Carmona urges nation to 'watch out' Friday, September 1 2017
Carmona urges nation to ‘watch out’

by Shane Superville Friday, September 1 2017

President Anthony Carmona yesterday quoted the lyrics of iconic musical pioneer, Garfield Blackman aka ‘Ras Shorty I’ and urged the nation to ‘watch out’ and ‘be alert’ as Trinidad and Tobago celebrated 55 years of Independence yesterday. Carmona made the remarks during his toast to the nation at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port-of-Spain yesterday.

He said that while there was cause for celebration for this milestone occasion, he emphasised the importance of preserving children and youths to continue TT’s legacy of productivity and self-sustainability.

“This morning at the military parade, we heard the bands belt out the sweet sounds of Ras Shorty I, ‘Watch out my Children’ and the lyrics of this soung reminds us how precious our children are to the future of this nation’s progress. And I quote from Ras Shorty I ‘Walk cautiously children, be alert. Sober thinking leads onto righteousness and happiness is spiritual bliss.’” He further urged citizens to engage in deeper introspection, throughout their lives, citing TT’s long history of cultural diversity and cooperation, he said that central to any nation-building initiative was the mutual respect amongst citizens.

“We must generate a genuine appreciation for our nation and regard for the art of disagreement and yes it is indeed an art.

“Where differences of opinion are shared in an environment of mutual respect and objectivity. We are after all a callalloo of cultures.

Trinbagonians let us forge a better future for ourselves and our children.” During his remarks Carmona also extended his well-wishes to TT’s athletes, including paralympian Akeem Stewart and the national men’s 4x4 relay team, who recently won gold at the World Athletics Championship in London, earlier last month.



