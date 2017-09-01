|Home » News »
Friday, September 1 2017
|
The regularisation process of vending on Charlotte Street in Port-of-Spain has started says Mayor of Port-of-Spain, Joel Martinez.
“There are vendors who have been registered already, those are the vendors who will be allowed to remain on Charlotte Street. All other vendors, we are asking you to remove yourself in an orderly fashion.” Mayor Martinez added , “We are going to ask our police service to assist us in ensuring that the areas are properly regulated.
