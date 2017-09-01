Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » ‘No more illegal vending on Charlotte Street’ Friday, September 1 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


‘No more illegal vending on Charlotte Street’

Friday, September 1 2017

The regularisation process of vending on Charlotte Street in Port-of-Spain has started says Mayor of Port-of-Spain, Joel Martinez.

“There are vendors who have been registered already, those are the vendors who will be allowed to remain on Charlotte Street. All other vendors, we are asking you to remove yourself in an orderly fashion.” Mayor Martinez added , “We are going to ask our police service to assist us in ensuring that the areas are properly regulated.

Charlotte Street is the first street we have started the regularisation process, however we are moving to the other streets thereafter.

Once the process is completed on Charlotte Street we want to ensure that vending is properly regulated throughout the city.” Martinez said although vending occurs in all cities around the world, there are rules and process vendors have to follow to ensure the city remains a successful city.

“How it is done? It is regulated.

Vendors are allowed to vend in certain parts and ply their trade in a very decent manner.

They are young entrepreneurs, but at the same time they must be regulated.” He said discussion are being held with the police to further collaborate on new and innovative ways to enhance the safety and security of the burgesses and citizens of the city of Port-of-Spain.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • LE HUNTE APOLOGISES TO PM
 • Teach children sacrifice and hard work
 • Our 56th year
 • Port expects scanners in operation this month
 • Man to appear in court for credit card fraud
 • Motorists advsed to be more careful

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.049 sek.