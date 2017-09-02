|Home » News »
|
A heavily vegetated piece of land, said to be two to three acres and complete with wildlife, was up to yesterday still floating slowly some six to seven miles off Icacos in the Gulf of Paria. But as nature takes it course, what is being seen as a “phenomenon” by villagers and others, has already grabbed the attention of the relevant authorities including those in the oil and gas industry.
Cedros councillor Shankar Teelucksingh said concerns are mounting that the vast acreage of the floating mass is perilously close to active oil wells in the Gulf of Paria. Speaking with Newsday yesterday, Teelucksingh said the piece of land was seen near the south west Soldado rock. He wants the authorities to place markers or issue a bulletin to seafarers.
