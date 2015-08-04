Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » No pay for guidance counsellors Sunday, September 3 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


No pay for guidance counsellors

VASHTEE ACHIBAR Sunday, September 3 2017

Scores of guidance counsellors, special education teachers and school social workers are facing a bleak first day of school as they have not been paid for the past two months.

The three categories of workers fall under the Students Support Services of the Ministry of Education and are responsible for the emotional well-being of students at both primary and secondary schools in the country.

The special education teachers are responsible for physically challenged children and those with learning disabilities.

The workers are calling on the Minister of Education to pat their salaries, saying they have completed their tasks.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a guidance counsellor told Newsday it would be very difficult to counsel and comfort students when they themselves are facing severe economic hardships.

One counsellor said she had four children of school age and she was unable to purchase text books for her children to go to school.

“Right now I am focusing on getting some copy books, book bags, pens and pencils and shoes, just the bare necessities,” she said. “At least they have the old uniforms but textbooks will have to wait.” The counsellor said some of her colleagues were, literally, hiding from their landlords as they were unable to pay their rents.

She said a number of them had mortgages and when the salary cheques finally arrived the banks put a hold on them.

“So every month is a nightmare,” she said, adding that it was not just a one-off situation.

She said on a regular basis they had to wait for several months to get their salaries. She said they were owed for the months of June, July and August but were paid last week for June.

“But how are we expected to function?” she asked. “Is the ministry aware of the high level of delinquency and problems faced by children in schools? “Are they aware of what we face on a daily basis? Even in the primary schools, it is not easy.

“We have children who come from homes where they are being sexually molested, beaten, and subjected to all kinds of negative situations.

The distraught counsellor continued, “When we have to focus on our own problems, like how we are going to put food on the table and take care of our children, how can we focus our attention on these youngsters who desperately need help when every month is a roller-coaster ride to see whether we will be paid or not?” Calls to Minister of Education Anthony Garcia as well as Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis went unanswered.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Roody vs Rowley
 • TTUTA: 62 schools still need repairs
 • Campbell wins Caribbean Omnium gold
 • EMA, Coast Guard: Stay away from ‘floating island’
 • Some helpful hiking hints
 • Fifty five years have passed...

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.054 sek.