|Monday, September 4 2017
ISLANDS at the eastern end of the Caribbean Sea were making preparations yesterday for approaching Hurricane Irma, which could threaten the area tomorrow.
Hurricane watches were posted for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Martin, Guadeloupe and the British Virgin Islands.
