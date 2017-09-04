|Home » News »
Monday, September 4 2017
GOVERNMENT is continuing to do its part in protecting the Earth’s ozone layer through the ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the ozone layer. Minister of Planning and Development Robinson-Regis made this announcement in a statement issued on Friday by her ministry.
In the statement, the ministry said this represents a landmark commitment on Government’s part, by reaffirming TT’s commitment to the protection of the ozone layer as well as taking into consideration the effects of ozone depleting substances on the earth’s climate. The ministry said ratification of Kigali Amendment further strengthens efforts to phase down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) in TT, which are climate warming pollutants.
