Govt phasing out ozone substances Monday, September 4 2017
Govt phasing out ozone substances

Monday, September 4 2017

GOVERNMENT is continuing to do its part in protecting the Earth’s ozone layer through the ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the ozone layer. Minister of Planning and Development Robinson-Regis made this announcement in a statement issued on Friday by her ministry.

In the statement, the ministry said this represents a landmark commitment on Government’s part, by reaffirming TT’s commitment to the protection of the ozone layer as well as taking into consideration the effects of ozone depleting substances on the earth’s climate. The ministry said ratification of Kigali Amendment further strengthens efforts to phase down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) in TT, which are climate warming pollutants.

The ministry said its National Ozone Unit has begun this process with the adaptation of climate and ozone friendly technology in the air conditioning and refrigeration sector. The ministry said the aim of this objective is to have consumers adopt more environmentally friendly technology, as well as have a well-trained cadre of technicians to service and repair equipment and appliances.

The ministry highlighted a ten percent reduction of the HFC baseline in 2015 and assistance provided to local manufacturing facilities to transform their production methods to more climate friendly chemicals in the aerosol, foam manufacturing and agricultural sectors. The ministry also said national compulsory labelling standards for refrigerant cylinders have also been implemented.



