Fiery protest in Iere Village Tuesday, September 5 2017
Fiery protest in Iere Village

Cecily Asson Tuesday, September 5 2017

COUNCILLOR Chris Hosein says he stands in solidarity with his burgesses of Iere Village, Princes Town who yesterday staged a fiery protest in their community to highlight the deplorable condition of the main road. Members of the Naparima Mayaro Main Road Taxi Drivers Association simultaneously held a peaceful demonstration a short distance away.

Hosein told Newsday, “Since I became a councillor eight months ago, I have been begging for the Ministry of Works to fix this road and nothing is being done.

They are now angry and I don’t blame residents for feeling a sense of neglect.” Hosein said the bad road stretches for about a mile and a half along the Naparima Mayaro Road, Iere Village. He said a recent tour of the Naparima constituency by Works Minister Rohan Sinanan is yet to bear fruit. Residents have vowed to keep up the protest if nothing is done.



