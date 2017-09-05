|Home » News »
Tuesday, September 5 2017
COUNCILLOR Chris Hosein says he stands in solidarity with his burgesses of Iere Village, Princes Town who yesterday staged a fiery protest in their community to highlight the deplorable condition of the main road. Members of the Naparima Mayaro Main Road Taxi Drivers Association simultaneously held a peaceful demonstration a short distance away.
Hosein told Newsday, “Since I became a councillor eight months ago, I have been begging for the Ministry of Works to fix this road and nothing is being done.
