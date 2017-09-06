Newsday Logo
Home » News » South Oropouche man dies in accident Wednesday, September 6 2017
South Oropouche man dies in accident

Wednesday, September 6 2017

A vehicular accident at South Oropouche on Monday claimed the life of a passenger identified as Nath Mahabir, 51.

Police said, shortly before 11 on Monday, Mahabir was in a truck driven by a 38-year-old man at Berridge Trace, South Oropouche.

Another villager was with them. The driver allegedly swerved to avoid a head on collision with a car.

However, the truck crashed into an electricity pole. Mahabir, of Dow Village, South Oropouche and the other occupants sustained multiple injuries and were taken to the San Fernando hospital. Mahabir later died.



Creation time: 0.054 sek.