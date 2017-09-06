Newsday Logo
Home » News » 12 Tribes of Israel celebrate 40th anniversary Wednesday, September 6 2017
12 Tribes of Israel celebrate 40th anniversary

Marlene Augustine Wednesday, September 6 2017

RASTAFARIANS are not just a bunch of knotty headed people or weed smokers but are a cultural and spiritual people that are gathering to repatriate to Ethiopia, says Clyde Noel, chairman of the Twelve Tribes of Israel (TTI).

Noel said this yesterday as the TTI marked its 40th anniversary, at their headquarters at Sea Trace, Bagatelle, Diego Martin.

He said Rastafarians have been given a raw deal over the years with all types of stigma being placed upon them, but he noted they survived the task and will continue the good work of the leader of the Rastafarian movement, Haile Selassie.

“This is our time to showcase to the people of Trinidad and Tobago and the world at large the work we do. I give thanks to all those who steer the course and hold the faith because in this time of trials and tribulations, it is very hard to stand firm as a Rastaman, and living is not easy. We employ our members to educate themselves to find a trade. We teach our members to live a better life. To live with their fellow man. As we say, our main goal is repatriation.” He continued, “We are in our 40th year of our anniversary and we have invited people from around the world to celebrate with us, so we are also playing an integral part in tourism in Trinidad and Tobago.

We intend to protest and let all know, it is equal rights and justice for all. Our plight must be highlighted and we would be going in Woodford Square on September 17 with a load chant to wake up the nation because life is a serious thing.” Noel said according to TT’s anthem, “every creed and race finds an equal place,” and they( Rastafarians) too needed their equality and justice. He said Rastafarians deserve to be highlighted not only when it is heard in the news that “Rasta City and Muslims in war, and the source of the whole issue are never reported.” “The TTI created a live band studio to encourage the talented youth by giving them the opportunity to develop their musical skills. We have accomplished a state of the art studio. We also host calypso competitions yearly.

There is an active youth group that hosts three-day, weekly homework centre classes to assist the youth – these classes along with many other activities including Bible studies.

These activities were created to encourage the youth to be positive and productive in society.” Noel said the TTI is a spiritual and peaceful entity within various communities of TT and its members promote peace .



