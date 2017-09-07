A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Minister Cuffie hospitalised

Thursday, September 7 2017

Minister of Public Administration and Communications Maxie Cuffie is resting comfortably at St Clair Medical Centre, Port-of-Spain following a medical emergency on Tuesday night.

There has been no specific announcement about what happened to the minister and MP of La Horquetta/Talparo. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh visited Cuffie yesterday. After seeing him, Deyalsingh spoke to media yesterday and said after Cuffie took in with a “medical episode” he was rushed to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he was stabilised. He said the family then took a decision to transfer him to the St Clair Medical Centre because they had a history of using the facility.



Deyalsingh said this episode required Cuffie to be warded in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He said when he saw him, Cuffie was in good spirits.



Cuffie suffered a mild stroke a few years ago while he was editor of the TnT Mirror. Asked if it was another stroke Deyalsingh said, “at this particular point in time, I would let the doctors have that conversation with the family.” In a release, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) also said it was a “medical episode.” The OPM said Cuffie’s doctors were pleased with his progress. Cuffie’s wife Hermia Tyson-Cuffie and family who rushed to his bedside during the course of Tuesday night have expressed their thanks for all the support and concern expressed by people at all levels from the moment they heard he had fallen ill.







