Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Minister Cuffie hospitalised Thursday, September 7 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Minister Cuffie hospitalised

Thursday, September 7 2017

Minister of Public Administration and Communications Maxie Cuffie is resting comfortably at St Clair Medical Centre, Port-of-Spain following a medical emergency on Tuesday night.

There has been no specific announcement about what happened to the minister and MP of La Horquetta/Talparo. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh visited Cuffie yesterday. After seeing him, Deyalsingh spoke to media yesterday and said after Cuffie took in with a “medical episode” he was rushed to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he was stabilised. He said the family then took a decision to transfer him to the St Clair Medical Centre because they had a history of using the facility.

Deyalsingh said this episode required Cuffie to be warded in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He said when he saw him, Cuffie was in good spirits.

Cuffie suffered a mild stroke a few years ago while he was editor of the TnT Mirror. Asked if it was another stroke Deyalsingh said, “at this particular point in time, I would let the doctors have that conversation with the family.” In a release, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) also said it was a “medical episode.” The OPM said Cuffie’s doctors were pleased with his progress. Cuffie’s wife Hermia Tyson-Cuffie and family who rushed to his bedside during the course of Tuesday night have expressed their thanks for all the support and concern expressed by people at all levels from the moment they heard he had fallen ill.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • THE BEAST
 • Essentialising difference
 • Colm: We will do what we can to assist
 • Ag Prisons Commissioner: Zero tolerance on rogue officers
 • He must pay for my hurt
 • Catastrophic force

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.140 sek.