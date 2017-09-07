|Home » News »
|Thursday, September 7 2017
Minister of Public Administration and Communications Maxie Cuffie is resting comfortably at St Clair Medical Centre, Port-of-Spain following a medical emergency on Tuesday night.
There has been no specific announcement about what happened to the minister and MP of La Horquetta/Talparo. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh visited Cuffie yesterday. After seeing him, Deyalsingh spoke to media yesterday and said after Cuffie took in with a “medical episode” he was rushed to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he was stabilised. He said the family then took a decision to transfer him to the St Clair Medical Centre because they had a history of using the facility.
