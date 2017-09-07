|Home » News »
|Thursday, September 7 2017
STAFF at some Tobago hotels are now working just a three-day work-week due to the island’s economic crisis caused by inter-island transport woes, said Chris James of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association. On top of previous woes, the seabridge problems have now been the final straw for many hospitality operators, he told the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on the inter-island ferry service at its hearing yesterday in Tobago.
Saying TT nationals make up 80 per cent of the association’s clientele, he said poor inter- island transport has hit domestic tourism by Trinidadians seeking to vacation in Tobago, and led to occupancy rates in guest houses of just 20 to 22 per cent. While bigger hotels have a 34 per cent occupancy rate, James bemoaned that their occupancy level must reach to 52 percent just to break-even and pay costs such as staff and utility bills. He said the regional average is 68 per cent, adding, “We are way down.” Saying the Tobago hotel sector had lost $25 million over four months of the ferry crisis, James said hoteliers now will no longer allow bookings unless the intended guest can state that he has an airplane or ferry ticket, as it has been too costly to the hotels to constantly have to refund hotel rents. He could not estimate the money lost by tourism operators such as hired cars, but said overall the sister isle has lost “many millions and millions of dollars”.
Copyright © Daily News Limited
