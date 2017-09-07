Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Hurricane Jose in the area Thursday, September 7 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Hurricane Jose in the area

Thursday, September 7 2017

AFTER the devastation left behind in Houston, Texas by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma barrelling through the Leeward Islands, Tropical Storm Jose was named a hurricane as of 5 pm yesterday. At the time he was at 13.9 latitude and 45.8 west longitude.

He was about 1675 kilometres east of the Caribbean islands.

At this time he was not posing a threat to Trinidad and Tobago.

Another system was forming, but this time from the Gulf of Mexico, a system named Hurricane Katia. She formed as a hurricane at 4 pm yesterday.

However, since she formed in the Gulf of Mexico, with 75 miles per hour sustained winds, she was not an area of concern at this time. Meanwhile, Irma remained a Category Five and was leaving the Leewards and heading to the Greater Antilles and the track we have now is to go into the Florida area, where she seems determined to go,” said meteorologist Gary Benjamin.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • THE BEAST
 • Essentialising difference
 • Colm: We will do what we can to assist
 • Ag Prisons Commissioner: Zero tolerance on rogue officers
 • He must pay for my hurt
 • Catastrophic force

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.145 sek.