|Home » News »
|Thursday, September 7 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
AFTER the devastation left behind in Houston, Texas by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma barrelling through the Leeward Islands, Tropical Storm Jose was named a hurricane as of 5 pm yesterday. At the time he was at 13.9 latitude and 45.8 west longitude.
He was about 1675 kilometres east of the Caribbean islands.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.145 sek.