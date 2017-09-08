Search for: on this site in news in business in sport in classifieds Kamla: Rowley runs away as TT in crisis

Friday, September 8 2017 OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad- Bissessar has accused Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of running away and leaving TT in crisis. Persad-Bissessar made this accusation as she commented on two separate polls which were published yesterday, each showing dissatisfication with the performance of Rowley and his administration over the last two years.



In a statement, Persad- Bissessar said she warned the country that Rowley had “no plan and no ideas” to lead the country, when the People’s National Movement (PNM) won the September 7, 2015 general election.



Saying Rowley would have been aware of the questions he would face from the media, pollsters and the population as the PNM marked two years in office yesterday, Persad-Bissessar claimed, “The Prime Minister has run away.” Rowley left the country last Friday for a medical check-up and brief vacation in California. He is due to return home next Monday. Persad-Bissessar said as a former prime minister, “I can tell the nation that the job does not allow you to just fly off without serious consideration as to what is happening in the country at any given time.” She said 75 per cent of TT believes Government has failed to curb crime. She added 80 per cent of the population thinks Rowley has created unemployment instead of diversifying the economy.



Persad-Bissessar also blamed Rowley for reduced access to education through changes to GATE, higher food prices, higher gas prices and higher taxes.



She claimed it is clear to the United National Congress (UNC) and high-ranking PNM members that Rowley lacks, “the compassion, the leadership skills and the vision to move the country forward.” On Sunday, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said, “The Government has managed to stabilise the economy despite these many challenges and this is often overlooked.” In citing some of the PNM’s achievements over the last two years, Young said, “The Treasury was given a parting gift by the UNC of backpay to the tune of approximately $5 billion when revenue had crashed” Young said, “These and other inherited matters meant that the new PNM administration had to deal with a serious economic crisis immediately upon assuming office.”



