|Friday, September 8 2017
A FATHER of one is fighting for his life at the intensive care unit of the San Fernando General Hospital after he was struck in the head with a steel beam which came loose from a pile being transported on a truck at Pointe-a-Pierre near Petrotrin.
Reports indicate fire fighters had to free Kern Bobb yesterday from the van he was driving.
