Father of one critical after being hit by falling steel beam

Friday, September 8 2017

A FATHER of one is fighting for his life at the intensive care unit of the San Fernando General Hospital after he was struck in the head with a steel beam which came loose from a pile being transported on a truck at Pointe-a-Pierre near Petrotrin.

Reports indicate fire fighters had to free Kern Bobb yesterday from the van he was driving.



Bobb, 33, of St Joseph Village, San Fernando, was is employed with Dumore Enterprises Ltd, was driving his company’s vehicle after reportedly conducting business at Petrotrin, one of his relatives said.



The relative said, Bobb was driving behind the truck at about 11am.



“Apparently the beams were not properly secured and one came loose and crashed through the windscreen of the vehicle my cousin was driving and then struck him on the head.



“From what I am hearing he may have suffered brain injury.



He is a young man with a daughter.



I just hope he pulls through.” Earlier reports indicate the accident happened inside the Petrotrin compound.



However, Head of Corporate Communications at Petrotrin, Gillian Friday said from all indications the accident involved two private vehicles on the public road somewhere near the Pointea- Pierre operations.



Friday said she understands Petrotrin’s fire services may have assisted in the rescue operations hence the reason their name was being called.



“It did not happen on our compound,” she clarified.







