No one immune to crime Saturday, September 9 2017
No one immune to crime

by Shane Superville Saturday, September 9 2017

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said as TT continues to wage its war on crime, no family is immune to crime and criminality. Al-Rawi made the remarks yesterday while speaking with reporters at the funeral of former curator Dr Claire Broadbridge.

He said the issue of crime and lawlessness is especially challenging, but was optimistic that new police initiatives were yielding success in arresting rampant crime, citing recent improvements in detection rates.

“Unfortunately, Trinidad and Tobago is fighting the scourge of crime and no community and no family is immune to understanding this particular pain.

“However, I think that the police are to be commended on their work,” he said.

“I am confident that we are working on every issue possible as a country and we know that there is so much to be done, so many sectors to approach I think we are headed in the right direction and I am satisfied to see the detection and arrest ratios improved, be it in kidnapping or other offences.” Broadbridge’s sons, Christopher and Stephen delivered a heartfelt eulogy in which they recalled their childhood and memories of the woman many affectionately referred to as “Two Gun Claire”.

Officiating priest, Monsignor Emmanuel Pierre denounced Broadbridge’s death and said that coping with the death of a loved one, who had died peacefully was enough but, the pain of coping with the death of a relative who was murdered, was much worse.

Pierre added that while comfort and healing will eventually come to the grieving family, it was the duty of friends and relatives to lend their support in their time of need.



