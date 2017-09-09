|Home » News »
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said as TT continues to wage its war on crime, no family is immune to crime and criminality. Al-Rawi made the remarks yesterday while speaking with reporters at the funeral of former curator Dr Claire Broadbridge.
He said the issue of crime and lawlessness is especially challenging, but was optimistic that new police initiatives were yielding success in arresting rampant crime, citing recent improvements in detection rates.
