Alexandrov, FSC director clash during interview Saturday, September 9 2017
Alexandrov, FSC director clash during interview

Saturday, September 9 2017

IT WAS anything but a quiet send-off for outgoing forensic pathologist Dr Valery Alexandrov yesterday, as he was scolded by a senior official at the Forensic Science Centre, St James for what was described as a breach of protocol, by having media personnel present in his office for an interview.

The incident arose when Newsday visited Alexandrov at his office at the centre yesterday for a brief interview on his career and experiences in TT.

Less than ten minutes into speaking however, Director of Forensics at the centre Arlette Lewis, interrupted the meeting and ordered reporters to leave the office as media were not allowed inside the facility, due to “security concerns”.

However, Alexandrov would not accept that excuse and questioned Lewis’ motives for wanting the reporters out of the office, saying the interview was not about the centre specifically, but about his own personal experiences as a medical practitioner in TT.

“Do I need you to give me permission to talk about my personal life and my personal experieces and plans? Why do I have to talk to them outside of my office. It’s not the secret service, it’s not the CIA, they are not in the firearm lab or the DNA lab, they are in my office.

I’m not going to provide them with any information pertaining to forensics.

They are asking me about my resignation and I am free.” Lewis said that while she was not opposed to Alexandrov giving the interview, she said that it would have to be done outside the compound, however, Alexandrov continued to question her wanting the interview outside his office adding that in the past other media have entered the facility without hinderence.

“Who gave information to a newspaper that on Monday due to your intervention that the crisis was resolved in the matter. What intervention are they referring to?” Lewis said that in order for the interview to take place, it would have to be outside of his office.

Alexandrov further dismissed Lewis’ concerns as “spy paranoia”.



