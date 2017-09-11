Newsday Logo
Monday, September 11 2017
Angry mob swarms police

Ryan Hamilton-Davis Monday, September 11 2017

Irate people, believed to be Beetham residents came to the rescue of a man, whom police claimed drew a gun and pointed at them.

According to reportsm police officers of the IATF were on patrol on 13th Street, Beetham at about 12.35 pm yesterday when they noticed three men. The men scattered as soon as they saw the police.

Police continued on their patrol, and saw one of the men who fled earlier on 11th street. They attempted to engage the man once more, and the man drew a firearm and pointed it at them, ready to fire.

Police officer fired on the man and he was wounded. As he slumped to the ground, police attempted to pick the man up and take him to hospital, but a group of people swarmed the injured man.

During the commotion, gunshots rang out and police officers were forced to retreat, and call for back-up. While doing so they saw the mob of people taking the wounded man away.

Well placed sources in the TTPS have confirmed that the incident took place, and added that police are now on the lookout for the man who remains at large up to presstime.

This is the second time in weeks that police had a confrontation with people believed to be Beetham residents. Late last month, angry residents began throwing debris onto the Beetham Highway after a confrontation with police. In that incident, residents claimed they were being unfairly targeted by police officers patrolling the area.

Along with blocking the road, residents were seen making threats to police officers.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Irwin Hackshaw spoke out against the earlier incident, saying that threats to police officers will not be tolerated, and that people who engage in such activities would be flushed out and brought to justice.



