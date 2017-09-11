|Home » News »
|Monday, September 11 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley will be returning home a day later than scheduled as Hurricane Irma hit Florida yesterday.
Upon his return, Rowley will temporarily take up the Public Administrations and Communications portfolio as the regular line minister Maxie Cuffie recuperates from a medical episode which he had last Tuesday (September 5). Sources close to Cuffie said he is recuperating at St Clair Medical Centre and his family, “wishes its privacy.” A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) yesterday said Rowley completed his medical examination in the United States and will return home early tomorrow morning. The Prime Minister, who went for his medical check-up in California, was due to return home today, with his connecting flight to TT being in Miami.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.052 sek.