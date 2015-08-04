Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Licensing official’s home raided Monday, September 11 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Licensing official’s home raided

NALINEE SEELAL Monday, September 11 2017

The home of a Licensing official in east Trinidad was photographed and searched on Saturday night, following a report by a 27-yearold woman that she was allegedly sexually assaulted after a night out with the official at his home.

According to reports, a woman reported to police that last Wednesday night she and the top official, whom she has known for the past ten years, went on a date where they had something to eat, and a few drinks.

The woman added that during the course of Wednesday night she was invited to the home of the Licensing official where they had a few more drinks.

She said she became intoxicated and fell asleep.

When she awoke later that night she suspected that she may have been sexually assaulted. However the woman waited until Friday night, when she made a report to the Northern Division Police.

She was taken to a District Medical Officer, where she was medically examined and a medical certificate obtained.

On Saturday, at around 8 pm, officers under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent Daniel and led by ASP Mervyn Edwards and Inspector Birch went to the official’s home along with a police photographer and photographed the alleged scene of the sexual assault.

The house was also searched for any camera surveillance equipment that would assist in the investigation.

The official denied any knowledge of a sexual assault and is expected to be interviewed in a few days’ time. The police activity at the home of the official resulted in his neighbours gathering in front of his home to look on at the police activity. Yesterday, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinnanan, under whose ministry the official reports to, said that he had no knowledge that the official was being investigated for an alleged sexual assault.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • ‘Super Cooper’ sheds tears of joy
 • Trinbago Knight Riders win CPL thriller
 • Abdulah says OWTU is an institution
 • Agriculture Minister targets farmers’ post-harvest losses
 • A Judiciary in disarray
 • Cultivating your emotional resilience

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.053 sek.