Home » News » Large turnout but not enough for world record Monday, September 11 2017
Large turnout but not enough for world record

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Monday, September 11 2017

IN Carnival-like atmosphere, more than 500 moko jumbies assembled at Skinner Park in San Fernando yesterday and created history in Trinidad by having the largest number of stilt walkers in one place.

It was, however, not enough to break the record in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The brainchild behind the attempt, cultural activist and founder/leader of the San Fernando School of the Arts, Sport and Culture, Junior Bisnath was pleased with the turnout of moko jumbies and the overall response from the public.

“There is always another time.

We made the first attempt and it will only get better with the next one. Just like with Panorama, it started off with one steelpan and grew into bands so too will moko jumbies grow,” Bisnath said.

Apart from the energetic stilt walkers with varying ages, Carnival characters and scout bands entertained the gathering. Bisnath added: “Earlier today I was still putting together a pair of stilts for down to the last child.

You will see moko jumbies at all schools in TT soon.

“Recently I got permission from the Education Ministry to do teach children about it and we started already.” The oldest stilt walker at yesterday’s event, Milton Moonah, 76.

He said he began learning the art only three weeks ago in memory of his deceased wife, Kathlyn, who died last year.

Moonah, is from Henry Street, San Fernando, but resides in Toronto, Canada.

“She always came down here and she love it. I am doing this to commemorate her and all the people around Henry Street and the entire Brown Lane area. I am the oldest person who was born in Brown Lane, everyone else died. I had to help make my own stilts yesterday.”

