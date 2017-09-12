|Home » News »
Tuesday, September 12 2017
|
ALLEN Walker, 27, who was among four men who tried to rob a supermarket in Barataria yesterday morning, was shot dead by the owner of a licensed firearm.
At the scene at 6th Avenue, relatives told Newsday Walker came out from prison in May after serving a sentence for gun and ammunition-related charges.
