Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Relatives: He was a pest Tuesday, September 12 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Relatives: He was a pest

Ryan Hamilton-Davis Tuesday, September 12 2017

ALLEN Walker, 27, who was among four men who tried to rob a supermarket in Barataria yesterday morning, was shot dead by the owner of a licensed firearm.

At the scene at 6th Avenue, relatives told Newsday Walker came out from prison in May after serving a sentence for gun and ammunition-related charges.

They said he was known for his criminal behaviour.

“That boy never listened. He was a pest. I loved him, and he was a very loving person to me, but he was a pest.” At about 7.15 am, Walker and three men, dressed in CEPEP uniforms, entered the supermarket and announced a holdup.

They snatched cash from the register but, before they could escape, someone with a licensed firearm challenged them and a shootout ensued. Walker was shot and he died at the scene.

The man who shot him was also wounded and taken to hospital where he is said to be in critical condition.

One of Walker’s relatives said she wants to apologise to the owners of the supermarket but she does not know how they would react.

“If they lash out at me it would hurt me even more. I was tired of telling him about this bad-boy life he was living. How could you shoot a man and take what is not yours?” The relative told Newsday Walker had a troubled life since his mother died in his arms when he was six years old.

Since then he had been taken care of by other family members but slowly got into a life of crime

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • STAND YOUR GROUND
 • Super Sunday
 • Judge: Where are the body cameras for cops?
 • Relatives: He was a pest
 • Khan blasts Kamla on Petrotrin contractor talk
 • Back to school

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.053 sek.