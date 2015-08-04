Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Elderly man held with gun ammo and ganja Tuesday, September 12 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Elderly man held with gun ammo and ganja

NALINEE SEELAL Tuesday, September 12 2017

A 67-year-old Belmont man was arrested yesterday after his St Francois Valley Road home was searched and two handguns, assorted ammunition and marijuana seized.

At around 2 pm police from the Port of Spain CID and Port of Spain Divisional Task Force, led by acting Senior Supt Ajith Persad and including Cpls Charles Budree, Huggins, went to the man’s home. During the search they allegedly found a revolver, a pistol, 22 rounds of ammunition and a quantity of marijuana.

The man was taken into custody and was interviewed yesterday at the Port of Spain CID in connection with several shootings and gun-related crimes in the Port of Spain Division.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • STAND YOUR GROUND
 • Super Sunday
 • Judge: Where are the body cameras for cops?
 • Relatives: He was a pest
 • Khan blasts Kamla on Petrotrin contractor talk
 • Back to school

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.053 sek.