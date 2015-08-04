|Home » News »
Tuesday, September 12 2017
|
A 67-year-old Belmont man was arrested yesterday after his St Francois Valley Road home was searched and two handguns, assorted ammunition and marijuana seized.
At around 2 pm police from the Port of Spain CID and Port of Spain Divisional Task Force, led by acting Senior Supt Ajith Persad and including Cpls Charles Budree, Huggins, went to the man’s home. During the search they allegedly found a revolver, a pistol, 22 rounds of ammunition and a quantity of marijuana.
