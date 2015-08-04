Elderly man held with gun ammo and ganja

NALINEE SEELAL Tuesday, September 12 2017

A 67-year-old Belmont man was arrested yesterday after his St Francois Valley Road home was searched and two handguns, assorted ammunition and marijuana seized.

At around 2 pm police from the Port of Spain CID and Port of Spain Divisional Task Force, led by acting Senior Supt Ajith Persad and including Cpls Charles Budree, Huggins, went to the man’s home. During the search they allegedly found a revolver, a pistol, 22 rounds of ammunition and a quantity of marijuana.



The man was taken into custody and was interviewed yesterday at the Port of Spain CID in connection with several shootings and gun-related crimes in the Port of Spain Division.







